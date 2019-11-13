Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Elton John is coming to St. Paul this summer.
The number one top-performing solo male artist announced Wednesday that he’s playing at the Xcel Energy Center on June 15 and June 16, as part of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour.
The show features some of John’s most beloved songs including, “Bennie and the Jets,” “Rocket Man,” “Tiny Dancer,” and “Philadelphia Freedom.”
The Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour marks the singer’s last-ever tour.
Tickets go on sale through Ticket Master on Friday, Nov. 22 at 10 a.m. To learn more click here.
