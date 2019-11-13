Comments
Give To The Max Day officially kicks off Thursday. The annual fundraising initiative raises millions of dollar for Minnesota nonprofits.
This year, organizers are offering up “golden tickets.” Every 15 minutes, they will add $500 to a random donor’s gift. Every hour, they will add $1,000.
You don’t have to wait until Thursday to start donating. Early giving is underway online. Click here for more information.
