MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Light snow is expected to fall Wednesday on central Minnesota, leaving the area with anywhere from a dusting to an inch of accumulation.
Meteorologist Mike Augustyniak says the snow is expected to hit the Twin Cities metro around mid-morning and continue into the early afternoon, although it’ll wrap up ahead of the evening commute.
Around a half inch of snow could fall by lunchtime, enough to make metro roads slick. Drivers, be cautious.
Whatever snow falls should stick to the ground, as highs Wednesday won’t climb above 30 degrees. However, highs Thursday in the Twin Cities are expected to hover around freezing, so some melting may be possible.
The warming will continue into the weekend. Highs will be above freezing each day, and even approach average on Saturday, when the mercury is forecasted to reach the low 40s.
As for that arctic air Minnesotans endured the beginning of this week, there’s no sign of another bitter blast in the near future.
