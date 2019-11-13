Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota State Patrol is advising drivers to beware of deer, as they are “extremely active” during this time of year.
Sgt. Jesse Grabow said Tuesday that troopers in central and western Minnesota had responded to three crashes involving deer, all before 7 a.m.
“The deer are extremely active and moving right now so please pay attention,” he advised motorists on Twitter.
Troopers say that drivers should not swerve to avoid a deer. Instead, they are advised to hit the brakes. Better to crash into a deer than into another car.
Last year, there were more than 1,200 crashes between cars and deer, according to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety. Of those crashes, six were fatal, and over 200 involved injuries.
