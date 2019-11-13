Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Friday will be the final day the public can provide feedback on the name of the 23-acre historic site known as Historic Fort Snelling through an online survey.
So far, more than 6,400 people from across Minnesota and outside the state have responded.
To fill out the online survey click here.
