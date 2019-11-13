Programming Note:Today's episodes of "Young & The Restless" and "Bold & the Beautiful" will air tomorrow at normal times.
Filed Under:Ilhan Omar, Local TV, Richfield, Richfield Public Schools, School Lunches


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Some state and federal lawmakers say no child should be shamed in the lunchroom over outstanding debts.

READ MORE: St. Paul School Starts GoFundMe To Pay Off Lunch Debt

Congresswoman Ilhan Omar calls a report that Richfield Public Schools threw away more than 40 lunches from students who owed $15 or more “shameful.”

(credit: CBS)

The Democrat previously introduced a bill that makes school meals free for all students.

READ MORE: Philando Castile’s Mom Presents $8,000 Donation To Help Clear Student Lunch Debts

In Minnesota, the House passed a bill saying students who qualify for free or reduced lunch can’t be refused a hot meal if they have a negative account balance.

READ MORE: Anoka-Hennepin Taps Debt Collectors For Overdue Lunch Money

