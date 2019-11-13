Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Some state and federal lawmakers say no child should be shamed in the lunchroom over outstanding debts.
Congresswoman Ilhan Omar calls a report that Richfield Public Schools threw away more than 40 lunches from students who owed $15 or more “shameful.”
The Democrat previously introduced a bill that makes school meals free for all students.
In Minnesota, the House passed a bill saying students who qualify for free or reduced lunch can’t be refused a hot meal if they have a negative account balance.
