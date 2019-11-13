MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Dakota County Attorney James Backstrom says one Eagan police officer and four Bloomington officers were justified in the fatal July shooting of Isak Aden.

In a statement released Wednesday, Bakstrom said that Eagan officer Jacob Peterson and Bloomington officers Matthew Ryan, Anthony Kiehl, Adam Stier, and Daniel Nelson were legally justified in their use of deadly force on July 2.

According to investigators, Aden, of Columbia Heights, was shot 11 times following an hours-long standoff in a commercial area in Eagan, where Aden had fled after allegedly threatening his ex-girlfriend with a gun.

Officers’ bullets hit the 23-year-old seconds after police tried a tactical maneuver to apprehend him, the attorney’s office says. Police threw flash-bang grenades and hit him with less-lethal munitions in an attempt to get him away from the gun, which he’d placed on the ground near him.

But after being hit by the less-lethal munitions, Aden immediately grabbed the gun, lifted it and fired a shot. Immediately, the five officers opened fire. Later, all told investigators that they feared for the lives of their fellow officers.

The incident was captured by the dash camera of a state trooper’s squad car. The video has yet to be released.

“Although I have concluded that the use of deadly force by the law enforcement officers was legally justified in this instance, any loss of life is a tragic occurrence,” Bakstrom said in his statement, adding: “I wish to express my sympathy to the family and friends of Isak Aden.”

Immediately following the shooting, Aden’s family demanded the release of any police body camera and squad camera video. The BCA said no video would be released while the case is open.

Aden’s brother, Badrudin Aden, told WCCO-TV that he was at the scene of the shooting and described it as an execution.

“Isak was a very kind-hearted individual who was respected by his peers,” he said. “We will keep fighting until he receives the justice he deserves.”