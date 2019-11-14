MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Newly released dash camera video from the Hudson Police Department shows a different vantage point of the wrong-way pursuit that ended in a crash in Wisconsin Wednesday.

The chase started in Newport after the U.S. Marshal Service tried to arrest the 51-year-old fugitive. The chase ended near Hudson, Wisconsin after reaching 70 miles per hour at some points.

It started when authorities tried to arrest the 51-year-old for allegedly breaking into a woman’s home, sexually assaulting her, and forcing her to withdraw cash from two metro ATMs earlier this month.

The main truck bed detached from the rest of the smoking vehicle in the incident, after crashing into an empty car on the side of road. Authorities had lain out stop sticks, which the suspect then drove over before continuing on. At one point, the driver zoomed past WCCO photojournalist Lewis Karpel, on Highway 36 near Minneapolis. Karpel said cars were moving out of the way, not knowing why the driver was going the wrong direction.

“I had probably three seconds worth of ‘He’s coming at me!’ And then he’s past me,” Karpel said. “When I saw the helicopter video and you saw the cab split away from the frame of the vehicle, you really realize the weight of the situation.”

The suspect has four felony warrants out for his arrest in Ramsey County. He’s accused of violating a protection order and receiving stolen property, among other things. He also has a lengthy criminal record that includes convictions for domestic assault and a number of driving offenses.