Minnesota's Newest American Legion Opens In Minneapolis's Cardinal Bar
After years of declining membership, the American Legion is opening a new post in Minnesota -- the first in six years.
'It's Been Stressful': Propane Shortage Adding To Difficult Harvest For Minnesota Farmers
Minnesota is now one of eight states under an emergency declaration when it comes to propane.
State Patrol: 240+ Crashes Statewide Amid Midday Snow
The Minnesota State Patrol says there were over 240 crashes Wednesday following midday snowfall.
Minnesota Weather: Light Snow Expected To Fall During Wednesday Morning Commute
Before a warm-up from this dead-of-winter weather comes later this week, there’ll be a chance for snow overnight, and it’ll likely play a factor in Wednesday’s commute.
'I Was In Panic Mode': Phone Scammers Posing As Xcel Energy, Threatening To Cut Power
On the coldest night of the season, one of the last things you'd want to hear is you're about to lose power -- but that's exactly what some scam artists are calling people about, claiming to be Xcel Energy.
Featured Sports
‘You Got To Win Your Home Games:’ Wild Gunning For Win Over Coyotes
While scoring has been a problem for the Minnesota Wild, tenacity keeps it from getting any worse.
Assistant Vikings Head Coach Gary Kubiak's Impact On Offense Is Clear
The Minnesota Vikings needed to refresh their offense after that flop of a finish to last season, and coach Mike Zimmer sought another experienced confidant
NWHL Buoyed Over Future After Adding Financial Backers
The National Women’s Hockey League announced Thursday it had added enough financial backing after a two-month capital campaign to ensure its viability beyond its fifth season this year.
Report: P.J. Fleck’s 7 Year, $33.25 Million Contract Finalized By Board Of Regents
The University of Minnesota Board of Regents held a special meeting on Thursday morning to approve a new contract extension for the coach.
Best Of
Latest Headlines
Minneapolis' 5 Best Spots To Score Tapas
Craving tapas? We crunched the numbers to find the top tapa hot spots in Minneapolis.
The Top 4 Places For Chicken Wings In Minneapolis
Looking to sample the best chicken wings around town? We crunched the numbers to find the top chicken wing sources in Minneapolis.
The 5 Top Spots For Doughnuts In Minneapolis
Winter is basically here and diets mean nothing, so why not sample the best doughnuts Minneapolis has to offer?
4 Must-Try Eateries In Northeast Minneapolis's East Bank-Nicollet Island Neighborhood
Spending time in East Bank-Nicollet Island? Get to know this Minneapolis neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a sports bar to a Japanese spot.
The 3 Top-Ranked Caribbean Restaurants In Minneapolis
If you're craving a dose of plantains, or perhaps some ceviche Cubano, we've got a few spots to try in Minneapolis.
3 Must-Visit Spots In Minneapolis's Lowry Hill Neighborhood
Get to know this Minneapolis neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from an ice cream/coffee shop to a New American restaurant.
How Much Should You Have Saved For Retirement By Age 30, 40, 50?
How much someone needs to stop working also depends on their streams of income, whether or not they've paid off their home, the rate of return they expect to earn, and other factors.
What Can We Do To Honor Veterans Year-Round?
Americans take time to thank and honor our veterans every November 11 -- but what do veterans need year-round?
Finding Minnesota
Harry Styles To Play The Xcel Energy Center Next Summer
Tickets for the show go on sale to the general public on Nov. 22.
Events & Contests
Border Blitz
You could score four tickets to see the Minnesota Vikings battle Green Bay at U.S. Bank Stadium Monday, December 23—but only if you have the Mystic Lake app!
Get Paid To Watch Hallmark Christmas Movies
November 14, 2019 at 5:00 pm
Click here
for more information on earning $1,000 for watching 24 Hallmark Christmas movies this holiday season!
