MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities say a 44-year-old man shot and killed his friend, James Couture, on the Fond du Lac Reservation during a night of drinking last Saturday.
Thomas Micklewright of Cloquet is facing a charge of second degree murder.
On Saturday, Micklewright’s wife called 911, and law enforcement responded to a home in St. Louis County.
Micklewright allegedly admitted to intentionally shooting Couture with a .40 caliber pistol, but he would not say why.
A preliminary breath test, administered six hours after the 911 call, showed that Micklewright had a blood alcohol concentration of .20.
