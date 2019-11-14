  • WCCO 4On Air

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities say a 44-year-old man shot and killed his friend, James Couture, on the Fond du Lac Reservation during a night of drinking last Saturday.

Thomas Micklewright of Cloquet is facing a charge of second degree murder.

On Saturday, Micklewright’s wife called 911, and law enforcement responded to a home in St. Louis County.

Micklewright allegedly admitted to intentionally shooting Couture with a .40 caliber pistol, but he would not say why.

A preliminary breath test, administered six hours after the 911 call, showed that Micklewright had a blood alcohol concentration of .20.

