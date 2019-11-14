  • WCCO 4On Air

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 61-year-old man arrested by the Crookston Police Department on suspicion of driving while intoxicated has died while in custody.

According to the Polk County’s Sheriff Office, the man had a medical emergency at the Northwest Regional Correctional Center.

Officials attempted to save him, and he was taken to Riverview Health. Later he was pronounced dead.

The medical examiner’s office in Grand Forks is conducting an autopsy, and the incident is under investigation by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office and the Crookston Police Department.

