MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Too much ice is the issue for the owner of a sailboat on the St. Croix River.

The Washington County Sheriff’s office says a boat owner didn’t have a trailer, and he was trying to buy one when the river froze over Thursday.

The boat is now stuck near the Boom Site Landing boat launch near Stillwater. The sheriff’s office says the owner, who is from Chisago City, has since purchased a trailer, and is going to try to get it out this weekend.

