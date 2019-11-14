MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A suspected drunk driver allegedly told a Fridley police officer to take her to jail when the officer asked her to do a field sobriety test.
Mauresha White, 23, has been charged with driving while impaired.
She was pulled over because she was driving her vehicle without any lights on, just before midnight last Saturday, according to a criminal report.
The officer smelled “a strong odor of alcohol”, and asked to take a standard field sobriety test.
At that time, White allegedly turned away from the officer, placed her hands behind her back, and requested to be taken to jail.
The officer read the Minnesota Breath Test Advisory ten times, including the breath test portion twenty times, but the criminal report says White sat in silence and refused to answer the questions.
White has three prior convictions for driving while impaired, and her license had been cancelled prior to the incident.
