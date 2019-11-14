Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Verizon Wireless store in Lino Lakes was burglarized on Wednesday and the robber allegedly tied up the store’s employee.
Because the employee was restrained, law enforcement was not notified of the crime right away, and the suspect got away. The employee was not injured.
Police tell WCCO that there have been other robberies of cell phone stores in the area, but they are not able to say whether there is a connection at this time.
The Lino Lakes Police Department says that it is a very active investigation.
