MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A police officer in western Wisconsin was hospitalized this week for fentanyl exposure following a drug bust.
The Rice Lake Police Department says that K9 officer Josh Eckes and his partner, Cuff, were given emergency medical attention after they responded Tuesday to a traffic stop that turned into a drug seizure.
Officials say that when another officer was handling a canister containing fentanyl, powder leaked from the canister and fell on Eckes, who was downwind of the officer.
An ambulance brought Eckes to a local hospital, where he was treated with Narcan. He was hospitalized for six hours.
On Facebook, Eckes wrote that while he was in the hospital, his mind was on the health of his four-legged partner.
“My concern the entire time I was in the hospital was my dog, texting my partners, calling, asking them to make sure he was still OK. Luckily he received no effects of this drug,” Eckes wrote.
Officials say Eckes and Cuff are recovering at home and are expected to return to duty soon.
