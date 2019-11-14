MINNNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The struggling Minnesota Wild are finally back home to take on the Arizona Coyotes.

Thursday night, the Wild have one focus: Not losing their first game back at home after four on the road.

“When you’re at home, you got to win your home games,” said coach Bruce Boudreau.

While scoring has been a problem for this team, tenacity keeps it from getting any worse.

“It’s all about the work, and sometimes things are not going the way you work, but … stay with it,” said center Mikko Koivu.

Minnesota’s issue right now is consistency. The Wild can score, they can defend, they can beat teams like Arizona — they just need to be able to sustain the effort over multiple games at a time.

If the Wild can beat a motivated team, that they just beat last week, they might find a turning point.

“Arizona, since the loss, has beaten Washington and St. Louis, you know, the best team in the east, best team in the west, so we probably ticked them off a little bit, so they’re playing pretty good hockey coming in here, so we got to be ready for that,” Boudreau said.

It’s not an overnight fix, but it’s a start.