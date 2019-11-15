Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Some businesses that were vandalized in south Minneapolis are getting a boost from the community.
On Friday, $30,000 was being given to the business leaders, in response to vandalism caused in the Seward neighborhood.
Shop owners say repairs and increased security cost thousands of dollars.
Investigators used surveillance video to track down the man seen hurling something at one of the businesses.
Harlin St. John has pleaded not guilty to charges of hate crimes and property damage. A trial is scheduled to begin on Dec. 9.
