MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The numbers are in for the 11th Give to the Max day in Minnesota.

This year, people donated more than $21.6 million. The money will help thousands of Minnesota nonprofits and schools.

If you haven’t donated to your favorite nonprofit, there’s still time. Click here to give.

