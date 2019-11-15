Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The numbers are in for the 11th Give to the Max day in Minnesota.
If you haven’t donated to your favorite nonprofit, there’s still time. Click here to give.
This year, people donated more than $21.6 million. The money will help thousands of Minnesota nonprofits and schools.
