MINNEAPOLIs (WCCO) — Reports that Richfield High School had thrown away more than 40 lunches for students with more than $15 in lunch debt drew outrage earlier this week.
Richfield Public Schools issued an apology on Facebook following the incident and encouraged community members to donate to the school’s Sunshine Meal Account, which helps students unable to pay for lunches.
A GoFundMe page has also raised more than $2,900 as of Friday afternoon after being up for only one day. The page’s goal is $20,000 to repay Richfield students’ lunch debts.
The report also drew responses from elected officials, including U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, who called the action “shameful.” Omar has also previously introduced legislation that would make school lunches free for all students.
