Programming Note:Today's episode of "Young & The Restless" will air Monday at normal time.
Filed Under:Kari Yarke, Local TV, Military, Tom Aviles, Veterans


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Earlier this week, WCCO told you the story of Twin Cities veteran Kari Yarke.

She was injured while serving in the United States Army, and was treated at a VA Hospital.

Yarke appreciates the care she receives at the VA so much that she decided to use her love of crocheting to give back.

Kari Yarke (credit: CBS)

When we told our viewers she needed yarn to crochet items for homeless vets and women’s shelters, the response was overwhelming.

You can help Yarke continue crocheting through a yarn donation, which can be sent to this address:

Kari Yarke
7633 Grand Ave. S.
Richfield, MN 55423

