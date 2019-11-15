Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police say three people have been hurt in a shooting that may have been a targeted incident Friday afternoon.
According to police, the incident occurred on the 2200 block of Ilion Avenue North around 1:20 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located three victims, two men and one woman, with gunshot wounds.
All three were taken to area hospitals via ambulance with non-life threatening injuries.
The suspects fled the scene and there have been no arrests, police said.
Police believe this may have been a targeted incident, but that it’s still very early in the investigation.
