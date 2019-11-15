Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A robbery occurred near the University of Minnesota Friday afternoon, according to a campus-wide safety notification.
The incident occurred at around 3 p.m. at the intersection of 14th Avenue Southeast and 8th Street Southeast, according to the notification. One of the male suspects is described as wearing acid-wash jeans and a blue and white striped sweater. The other male suspect was described as wearing a grey hoodie around his face.
The suspects fled in a white car.
The notification was sent out to the university community in the form of a Safe-U Emergency, meaning the incident is believed to be an immediate threat in the area.
