MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The University of Minnesota has cancelled an upcoming lecture with Michael Bloomberg as the former New York City mayor is likely to launch a presidential campaign.
The Humphrey School of Public Affairs announced Friday that the Dec. 5 Distinguished Carlson Lecture featuring Bloomberg is cancelled.
While the school originally announced the lecture in September, Bloomberg has since indicated he may soon formally announce a 2020 presidential bid. Earlier this month, Bloomberg filed to appear on the ballot in Alabama.
Both university policy and federal law prohibit the school from participating in an activity that might support or promote a presidential candidate, including hosting or funding a candidate’s event.
