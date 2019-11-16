Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The state Democratic party reports that Minnesota Rep. Diane Loeffler died Saturday after a battle with cancer.
Loeffler was serving her eighth term in the Minnesota House, representing District 60A, which comprises a large section of Northeast Minneapolis.
“Diane was dedicated to helping people in Minnesota who were the most vulnerable — the sick, the elderly, and those with disabilities. She was unfailingly kind to her colleagues. In the spring, tulips from Diane’s garden graced many desks in the House Chamber,” House Speaker Melissa Hortman said in a press release. “She will be missed by her House colleagues and her constituents.”
Loeffler had battled cancer before, reportedly, but recently her cancer returned.
