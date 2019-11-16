Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Woodbury Police Department is looking for a missing 26-year-old woman who they describe as “extremely vulnerable to human trafficking.”
Law enforcement says that Jeanette Ozuna has no known family or friends in the Twin Cities, and a history of mental health.
Ozuna left her group home on Wednesday evening and she doesn’t have her medications or phone.
She is 4 feet 11 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants and nude colored shoes.
If you have any information, please call Woodbury Police at (651) 439-9381. Refer to case number WB 19035208.
