MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities say 11 horses and ponies were rescued from a residence in North Branch Friday in a suspected case of neglect.
The North Branch Police Department said in a Facebook post that the animals were taken from the residence and transported to boarding facilities where they’re receiving necessary food and veterinary care.
The Minnesota Hooved Animal Rescue is currently raising money to help with expenses.
The name of the animals’ owner has not been released.
