MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man is dead after a Saturday night shooting in Minneapolis.
Police say officers were called to the 600 block of Main Street SE just after 10 p.m. Upon arrival, they found a man, believed to be in his 30s, lying on the ground with a gunshot wound.
The man was taken to HCMC, where he died from his injuries a short time later.
The man’s identity is being withheld at this time.
Police say they do not have anyone in custody.
This homicide marks the 40th this year.
