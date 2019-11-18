Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Kenneth Keith Clark was sentenced Monday to 144 months in prison after being found guilty of first-degree criminal sexual conduct.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Kenneth Keith Clark was sentenced Monday to 144 months in prison after being found guilty of first-degree criminal sexual conduct.
The assault happened in November 2012. The victim was a grandmother who was contacted as part of the Sexual Assault Kit Initiative grants introduced in 2016. She wanted to proceed with the investigation.
Clark was charged in 2012 after evidence indicated he forced a woman into sexual conduct in his cab. Although police promptly responded, the office says miscommunication between police and the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension lab caused a delay in the investigation.
Clark, now 66, was found guilty in June based on the “newly discovered powerful DNA evidence,” the office said.
The 12-year sentence is within standard sentencing guidelines.
You must log in to post a comment.