MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Ramsey County Attorney’s office has filed additional charges against a 51-year-old St. Paul man accused of leading police on a high-speed chase twice this month.
Jeffrey Groves faces an additional one count of fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle stemming from a Nov. 6 incident. According to the criminal complaint, two St. Paul police officers were on routine patrol when they investigated a vehicle with stolen license plates.
After officers ordered the driver of the car to step out, the man took off. The officers chased the individual before eventually calling off the pursuit.
The occupant of the vehicle was later identified as Groves.
Last Wednesday, MnDOT cameras caught Groves driving the wrong way on Highway 36 near Stillwater weaving around other cars and dodging officers trying to stop him.
The chase started in Newport after the U.S. Marshals Service tried to arrest Groves for a sexual assault earlier this month. The chase ended near Hudson, Wisconsin, when officers used a PIT maneuver on Groves’s truck, causing him to crash into an unoccupied vehicle.
RELATED: Charges: Jeffrey Groves, Who Led Police On Wrong-Way Pursuit, Raped & Robbed Elderly Woman
The suspect has four felony warrants out for his arrest in Ramsey County. He’s accused of violating a protection order and receiving stolen property, among other things. He also has a lengthy criminal record that includes convictions for domestic assault and a number of driving offenses.
