Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A North Dakota man died early Sunday morning in a rollover crash in northwestern Minnesota.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened shortly before 4 a.m. on Highway 75, just a few miles from the North Dakota border.
Killed in the crash was 51-year-old Loren Lillemoen, of Mayville, North Dakota.
Troopers say his Dodge Dakota drifted off road near the intersection of 400th Street Southwest, went into the ditch and rolled.
Lillemoen was not wearing a seatbelt. He was the only person in the car.
It’s unknown if alcohol played a role in the crash.
You must log in to post a comment.