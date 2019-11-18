MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The push is on to make medical cannabis more widely available, and the group Sensible Change Minnesota made the plea to Gov. Tim Walz Monday morning.
Medical cannabis was signed into law in 2014 for a few specified conditions.
The program has expanded through the years, and now includes conditions like cancer, glaucoma, HIV, and epilepsy, just to name a few.
The push today is to add chronic pain — described as pain that persists beyond six months — to that list.
“The addition of Chronic Pain is really an opportunity for the Administration to take a bold step forward in improving patient access — and by increasing the patient base, improving the affordability of medical cannabis in Minnesota,” Maren Schroeder, policy director for Sensible Change Minnesota, said.
The hope is to get Walz’s attention, but ultimately it is up the commissioner of the department of health to decide if chronic pain will be covered.
A number of organizations were also at the press conference, including United Food and Commercial Workers Union 1189, Minnesota Veterans for Cannabis, and Republicans Against Marijuana Prohibition Minnesota.
You must log in to post a comment.