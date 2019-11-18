Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minnesota lawmakers are expected to give an update on attempts to solve the problem of high-priced insulin.
Gov. Tim Walz is slated to hold a news conference Monday morning. His office says the Senate gave themselves a self-imposed 30-day deadline to come up with a solution or next step. The deadline ends Monday.
Last month, the governor met privately with Democrats and Republicans. Walz had hoped to reach a deal so he could call a special session by Christmas.
Lawmakers don’t start their regular work until the end of February.
