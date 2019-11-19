  • WCCO 4On Air

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Officials in northwestern Wisconsin say icy roads may be to blame for a fatal crash Tuesday morning.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says the crash happened shortly before 8 a.m. on U.S. Highway 8 near Weyerhaueser.

A Chevrolet Tahoe going west on the highway lost control, crossed the center line and slammed head-on into a Dodge Ram pickup.

The driver of the Tahoe, a 28-year-old man from Bruce, Wisconsin, was killed. He was not wearing a seat belt.

His name is being withheld pending the notification of family.

The Ram’s driver, a 64-year-old woman from Chetek, Wisconsin, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

