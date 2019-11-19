MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The two victims killed in a Spring Lake Park fire over the weekend have been identified.
Firefighters were called to the house on 82nd Avenue Northeast just before 9 p.m. Saturday. Witnesses reported hearing loud booms and seeing their neighbor’s garage on fire.
By the time authorities arrive, the fire was in the house. Firefighters from Spring Lake Park and Fridley spent hours extinguishing the flames.
Fire officials say one victim was found early on, but it took some time to safety get into the house and locate the second victim.
On Tuesday, the victims were identified as 56-year-old Richard Nelson and 53-year-old Rodney Nelson. Neighbors say the two are brothers.
The day after, fire Investigators focused on the garage portion of the house as they sifted through the debris. Officials believe the fire started in the garage, but are still trying to pinpoint exactly what set it off.
