MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Department of Health Services has seen a “significant increase” in reported cases of E. Coli O157 infection in Wisconsin.
Symptoms can include stomach cramps, bloody diarrhea and vomiting.
Roughly 5% to 10% of patients can develop a life-threatening complication, known as hemolytic uremic syndrome (HES), which can cause kidney failure.
There’s already been one reported case of HES in Wisconsin.
An investigation into the cause of the outbreak is ongoing. Officials are interviewing those effected in an effort to identify a potential common source of infection.
People can prevent the spread of this illness by washing their hands before preparing food and after using the bathroom.
