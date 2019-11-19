MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man had to be rescued from Tierney Woods in Bloomington over the weekend. He lost his footing on a hike with friends and fell down a hill. Luckily, firefighters in the city just finished training for that exact scenario.

It took about six Bloomington firefighters to go in and carry out a hiker who fell and was injured over the weekend in a park reserve. It’s a call Bloomington firefighters get on a regular basis, a lost or hurt hiker or biker, desperate for their help.

“They’ll call 911 and say, ‘Hey, I don’t know where I’m at but I’m hurt, I need help,'” said Bloomington Assistant Fire Chief Jay Forster. “We’ve had ones where they’re stuck in mud up to their waist.”

There are remote areas in the city that they have to be able to access, including the one in Tierney Woods. The fire department says most of the remote rescues in Bloomington happen along the Minnesota River, a popular spot for mountain bikers to enjoy unpaved trails.

Remote rescues require training and a fleet of gear, from patient trailers on UTVs, to boats and drones. The fire department wants people to enjoy the outdoors safely, but if someone is in a bind, they’ll be there.

“Just because you’re in a big city here and you just walk off into the woods, you’ve still got to know where you’re going,” Forster said.

If you are going to hit the trails this season, even if you’re experienced, remember to dress for the weather. Bring a flashlight and bring a charged cellphone.