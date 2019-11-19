MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Tyrone James Nelson of Mille Lacs, 39, was sentenced to more than 6 years in prison today, on charges of heroin trafficking.
He’ll spend 77 months in prison, followed by 4 years of supervised release.
According to a guilty plea, Nelson received heroin from people in Minneapolis, and transported it to the Mille Lacs Indian Reservation for distribution.
He was the main source of heron in the Mille Lacs area, allegedly befriending enrolled Mille Lacs members and using their homes to operate his business.
The case was investigated by the Bureau of Indian Affairs and the Mille Lacs Tribal Police Department.
Nelson and seven co-defendants were charged in a 10-count indictment in February. He pleaded guilty in July, and was sentenced in U.S. District Court today.
