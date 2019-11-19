Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — In an attempt to find pets homes before Thanksgiving, Minneapolis Animal Care and Control is waiving adoption fees for all pets, including dogs, cats and birds.
The shelter will waive fees, which usually range from $10 up to $1000 for Minneapolis residents, on Friday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. to “clear the shelter.”
Anyone adopting a dog, cat or ferret will need to purchase a city license per city law, however.
Adoption is on a first-come, first-serve basis. Paperwork will begin at 5:30 p.m.
