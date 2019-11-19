



1. Manny’s Steakhouse

Photo: Anthony R./Yelp

Looking for a delicious breakfast and brunch meal near you? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best high-end breakfast and brunch restaurants around Minneapolis, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to fill the bill.

Topping the list is Manny’s Steakhouse. Located at 825 Marquette Ave. in Downtown West, the steakhouse, breakfast and brunch and traditional American spot is the highest-rated high-end breakfast and brunch restaurant in Minneapolis, boasting four stars out of 788 reviews on Yelp.

Manny’s Steakhouse specializes in beef but the menu extends beyond dinner steaks. The brunch menu features items like the omelet with pork sausage and prime rib, the lobster Benedict or the steel cut oatmeal.

Yelper Ivan H., who reviewed Manny’s Steakhouse on Oct. 31, wrote, “If there’s one place to dine in Minneapolis, Manny’s would be the place.”

Richard K. noted, “A real traditional steakhouse, with everything you would expect from a top-notch, first class, establishment. I also understand the brunch before the Minnesota Vikings game is pretty awesome.”

2. Jax Café

Photo: Liezel S./Yelp

Next up is Northeast’s Jax Café, situated at 1928 University Ave. NE. With four stars out of 270 reviews on Yelp, the steakhouse and breakfast and brunch spot, serving seafood and more, has proven to be a local favorite for those looking to indulge.

The family-owned business offers a Sunday brunch and cocktail menu.

Yelper Robert K., who reviewed Jax Café on Aug. 26, wrote, “Jax was an unexpected find as we were exploring Minneapolis on bikes. The location is unassuming and you would never guess there was a high end steak house inside.”

Fanhong M. noted, “This is my favorite brunch place for two years. I almost spent all the most important memorial days here.”

3. J.D. Hoyt’s

Photo: Melissa B./Yelp

North Loop’s J.D. Hoyt’s, located at 301 Washington Ave. North, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the fancy steakhouse and breakfast and brunch spot, which offers seafood and more, four stars out of 197 reviews.

The restaurant has been serving he North Loop neighborhood for more than 25 years. The spot is known as a steak house with Cajun flair.

4. Cosmos

Photo: Roz B./Yelp

Cosmos, a New American and breakfast and brunch spot in Downtown West, is another pricey go-to, with four stars out of 138 Yelp reviews. Head over to 601 First Ave. North to see for yourself.

Cosmos is located in the Loews hotel in Minneapolis. It offers a breakfast, lunch, dinner and brunch menu.

5. Smith & Porter Restaurant + Bar

photo: michelle o./yelp

Over in Downtown West, check out Smith & Porter Restaurant + Bar, which has earned four stars out of 77 reviews on Yelp. Treat yourself at the cocktail bar and New American and breakfast and brunch spot by heading over to 428 S. Second St.

Located in the Mill City District of downtown, the restaurant is not far from Stone Arch Bridge. It offers brunch on Saturdays and Sunday.s