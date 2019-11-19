Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 66-year-old man is being held at the Barron County Jail, and charges are expected later this week, for what would be the man’s 15th DWI.
The Barron County Sheriff’s Office arrested the Rice Lake man on suspicion of driving while intoxicated on Monday night.
According to law enforcement, he was involved in a single vehicle crash at the intersection of Highway 25 and Highway A, south of Barron, Wis.
WCCO does not name suspects until they have been formally charged with a crime.
