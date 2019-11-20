



It’s the best time of the year if you’re looking for a great deal on restaurant gift cards. Spend $100, get $20. Spend $100, get $25. Spend $25, get $5. It’s the perfect way to say “thank you” to coworkers, or your babysitter, or a great gift for family and friends.

I’ve compiled a list of the currently active Best Restaurant Gift Card Deals for Minneapolis, St. Paul, and the suburbs. Because deals keep getting announced, bookmark this page, and I’ll keep updating it throughout the 2019 Holiday Season. Most of these gift card deals can be redeemed at the online link, but some are in-store only.

If you know of other deals that should be on the list, send me an email.

Restaurant Groups

Axel’s Bonfire: Buy $100, get $30

http://bonfirewoodfirecooking.com/product-category/gift-cards/

Blue Plate Restaurant Group: Spend $100, get $25 bonus card (Jan-March 2020)

In-person at Mercury Dining Room, Freehouse, Edina Grill, Highland Grill, Longfellow Grill, 3 Squares Restaurant, Groveland Tap, Bottle Rocket, The Lowry

http://www.blueplaterestaurantco.com/gift-cards/

Broadway Pizza: Buy $50, Get a free $10 gift voucher

www.broadwaypizzampls.com

Cara Irish Pubs: Kieran’s Irish Pub, The Local, The Liffey. Buy $100, Get $50

https://carairishpubs.myguestaccount.com/guest/egift?ic=eG1%20

Craft & Crew Hospitality: Stanley’s NE Bar Room, The Howe Daily Kitchen & Bar, PUB 819, The Bar Draft House (Hastings), Al’s Place (speakeasy). Buy $100 get a $25 bonus card; Buy $50, Get $10 bonus card (bonus cards valid Dec. 26- April 15)

http://craftncrew.com/gift-cards/

CRAVE: Buy $100, get $25

http://craveamerica.com/gift-cards/

D’Amico Restaurants: Buy $100 get $20

D’Amico & Sons, Café Lurcat, Campiello, The Brooklyn, Bushel & Peck

https://damicogiftcards.com/

Hemisphere Restaurants: Spend $25, Get $5 ($100 – get $25)

Mission American, Atlas Grill, Good to Go, Tavern Grill (Arden Hills, Edina, Blaine, Woodbury, Fargo)

http://www.hrprestaurants.com/shop/

IBH (Irish Born Hospitality): Buy $100 Get $20

O’Donovan’s Pub and Lola’s on the Lake

Jester Concepts: Buy $100, get $25 bonus card (used in 2020)

Borough/Parlor, Monello/Constantine, Mercado

http://jesterconcepts.com/gift-cards/

Lettuce Entertain You Restaurant Group: Spend $100, Get $25 (January 2- April 15, 2020)

Big Bowl, Wildfire, Twin City Grill, Tucci Italian (Edina, Minnetonka)

http://www.leye.com/gift-cards

Parasole Restaurants: $100 for them, $25 for you

Manny’s, Burger Jones, Chino Latino, Salut, Pittsburgh Blue, Good Earth, W Hotel Restaurants, Field Day

https://store.parasole.com/collections/holiday-gift-cards/products/holiday-gift-card-ornaments

Morrissey Restaurant Group: $100 gift card, 5 $20 promo gift cards

St. Paul Grill, Pazzaluna, Tria, M St. Cafe, Lobby Bar at St. Paul Hotel, Kendall’s Tavern

http://www.stpaulgrill.com/store/results/

Local Restaurants

6 Smith: Buy $100, get $25

In person or by phone 952-698-7900

7th Street Social: Buy $50, Get $10; Buy $100, Get $25

In person or phone: 2176 7th St., West St. Paul, MN 55116 [651-330-4688]

Baja Haus: Buy $100, Get $20 bonus card

www.bajahaus.com

Barrio: Buy $100, Get $25 (in-store only)

www.barriotequila.com

Bennett’s Chop And Railhouse: buy $100 and get $25. Buy 50 and get $10.

http://www.bennettschopandrailhouse.com/

Birch’s On The Lake: Buy $100, Get $20

www.birchsonthelake.com

Birchwood Cafe: Buy $100, Get $20 (good Jan-March 2020)

www.birchwoodcafe.com

Broders’ Pasta Bar, Terzo and Cucina: Buy $100, Get $20

http://store.broders.com/categories/Gift-Card/

BLVD Kitchen & Bar: Buy $100, Get $25

In person at http://www.blvdkitchen.com/

Burger Burger: Buy $100, Get $25

In person at MOA only, http://eatburgerburger.com/

Cafe Ena/Costa Blanca/La Fresca/Rincon 38: Buy $100, Get $20

http://www.cafeenampls.com/

Can Can Wonderland: Buy $50, get $10; Buy $100, get $25

https://www.cancanwonderland.com/

Chianti Grill: Buy $100, Get $25

https://easysecurecheckout.com/chianti/giftcards.cfm

ChopHouse Bloomington: Buy $100, Get $25

www.bloomingtonchophouse.com

Ciatti’s Ristorante:Buy $100 get 10 percent off, buy $200 get 15 percent off, Buy $500 get 20 percent off

www.ciattisristorante.com

CoV Wayzata: Buy $100, Get $20 Bonus (valid only Jan-May 1, 2020)

http://www.covwayzata.com/holiday-gift-cards/

Davanni’s: Buy $25, Get $5 bonus card (valid Jan-March 2020)

https://www.davannis.com/gift-cards/

Dixies/Emmett’s/Saji-ya St. Paul: Buy $100, Get $20 free

http://www.dixiesongrand.com/shop/

Domacin Restaurant Stillwater: Buy $100, Get $20 free

www.domacinwinebar.com

Eastside: Buy $100 gift card, get $25 bonus card + $25 brunch card

https://eastsidempls.com/giftcards/

Fogo de Chao: Buy $125, get a $25 bonus card (redeemable Jan-March, 2020)

https://giftcard.fogodechao.com/

Foxy Falafel: Buy $100, Get $25 free

In store only at 791 Raymond Ave. St. Paul, MN 55114

www.foxyfalafel.com

Granite City Food & Brewery: Buy $25, Get a $5 Bonus Gift Card

www.gcfb.net

Gianni’s Steakhouse: Buy $100, Get $20 free

https://www.giannis-steakhouse.com/home

Grand Cafe: Buy $100 get $25 Grand Cafe bonus PLUS $25 brunch card for Eastside

https://www.grandcafemn.com/gift-certificates

Harriet’s Inn: Buy $100 get $20 (valid Jan-Feb 2020)

http://www.harrietsinn.com/gift-cards/

Hello Pizza : Buy $25, Get A Free Slice (In store only)

3904 Sunnyside Rd, Edina, MN 55424

Hell’s Kitchen: Buy $25, Get $5

https://www.hellskitcheninc.com/gift-cards

The Herkimer Pub & Brewery: Buy $50, Get a $15 gift card for free

www.theherkimer.com

Jax Café: Buy $150, Get $30 bonus card (valid in 2020)

www.jaxcafe.com

Joe Senser’s: Buy $50 get $10 free

In-person at Roseville and Bloomington locations

Kieran’s Irish Pub: Buy $100, Get $50

http://www.kierans.com/

Kincaid’s: Buy $100, Get $20 bonus card (Jan-March 2020)

http://www.kincaids.com/giftcards.php

La Voya Brasserie or Bradstreet Crafthouse at Intercontinental MSP Airport: Buy $100, Get $20 bonus

At Hotel Only https://www.intercontinentalmsp.com/dine/la-voya

Lela: Buy $100, Get 1 night stay at Sheraton Bloomington (Thu-Sun nights in 2020)

Must buy in person www.lelarestaurant.com

The Liffey: Buy $100, Get $50

http://theliffey.com/

Lindey’s Prime Steak House: Buy $100, Get $20

www.theplaceforsteak.com

The Local: Buy $100, Get $50

http://the-local.com/

http://www.Lucky’s 13 Pub: Buy $50, Get $10

http://www.luckys13pub.com/

The Malt Shop: Buy $50, Get a $5 bonus card

www.themaltshoprestaurant.com

Meritage: Buy $100, Get $20

https://squareup.com/market/meritage-3

Mercy Restaurant: Buy $100, get $25

https://www.mercympls.com/

Masu Sushi & Robata: Buy $100, Get $25

In store all 3 locations

Mill Valley Kitchen: Buy $100, get $25

http://www.millvalleykitchen.com/gift-certificates/

Murray’s Restaurant: Buy $100, get $25

http://www.murraysrestaurant.com/gift-cards.html

Ninetwentyfive, Wayzata: Buy $100, get $25 (for use January 1 – March 31, 2020)

https://ninetwentyfive.com/giftcards/

Nonna Rossa: Buy $50, Get $10 promotional gift certificate

http://www.nonnarosaswinebar.com/productinfo_v3.aspx?productid=GIFT-CARD

Oceanaire: Buy $100, get $20 (for use Jan-May 2020)

http://www.theoceanaire.com/GiftCards.aspx

Original Pancake House: Buy $50 get $10; buy $100 get $25

www.ophmn.com

Park Tavern: Buy $100 Get $50

In person at http://parktavern.net/

Pizza Luce: Spend $100 get $25

https://pizzaluce.com/

Pizzeria Lola: Buy $100, Get $20

http://www.pizzerialola.com/

Prima Restaurant: Spend $100, get $20

http://primampls.com/promotions/

Primo Plates & Pours (Prior Lake): Spend $100, Get $25; Spend $50 get $10

In person at www.primolonglake.com

Porterhouse: Spend $100, Get $25

https://easysecurecheckout.com/chianti/giftcards.cfm

Punch Pizza: Buy a $30 Gift Card, get a FREE Margherita or Napoli Pizza – NO Limit! Through 12/31.

http://punchpizza.corecommerce.com/Gift-Card-p21.html

Red Cow: Buy $50, Get $15 bonus card (valid Jan. 1 – March 31, 2020)

https://redcowmn.com/shop/

Rudy’s Redeye Grill: Buy $100, Get $20

In person http://www.rudysredeye.com/fnimall/gift_certificates.phtml

Sample Room: Spend $100, Get $26

http://the-sample-room.com/sample-gift-cards

Sea Change: Buy $100, get $20

In person: http://seachangempls.com/

Smack Shack: Buy $100, get $25 free

In-store (Bonus card valid Jan 2, 2020- February 28,2020)

Sweet Pea’s Public House: Buy $100 get $20 (valid Jan-Feb 2020)

http://www.sweetpeaspub.com/gift-cards/

Smokey’s Pub ‘n Grill: Buy $100, Get $20

http://smokeyspubngrill.net/onlinestore

Sunshine Factory Bar and Grill

Buy $100 get $25 in bonus card (use after January 1, no expiration)

www.esunshinefactory.com

Surly Brewing Co.: Buy $50, get $15 (bonus valid Jan. 2 – March 31)

https://surlybrewing.com/

Tilia: Buy $100 Get $25

In-person https://www.tiliampls.com/

Union: Buy $100, get $25.

In person at http://unionmpls.com/

Vanilla Bean Restaurant (Two Harbors, MN): Buy $100, Get $25; $50 get $10; $25 get $5

http://www.thevanillabean.com/product/vanilla-bean-gift-certificates/

Victor’s on Water: Buy $100, get $20

In person http://victorsonwaterstreet.com/

Yard House: Buy $50, get $10 bonus

http://www.yardhouse.com/gift-cards

Yarusso-Bros. Italian Restaurant: Buy $100 in gift certificates, get $10 in gift certificates free

www.yarussos.com

Vivo in Apple Valley (formerly Enjoy!): Buy $100, get $20

http://vivomn.com/vivo-gift-cards/

Zen Box Izakaya: Spend $100, Get $25 (good in Jan 2020)

http://www.zenboxizakaya.com/

National Chains

Applebee’s: Buy $50 get $10

http://applebees.com/gift-cards

Bakers Square: Buy $25 get $5

http://www.bakerssquare.com/giftcards/

Benihana: Buy $50, get a $10 bonus card (valid 1/2-3/31/19)

www.benihana.com

Biaggi’s: Buy $100, get a free $15 Holiday Bonus Award Card (valid 1/1-3/31/19)

www.biaggis.com

Buca: Spend $50, get $10 (good Jan. 2016-Feb. 2020)

http://www.bucadibeppo.com/gift-cards/

Capital Grille: Buy $500, get $50

https://gift.thecapitalgrille.com/giftcard/

Crooked Pint Ale House: Buy $100 get $20 (valid Jan-Feb 2020)

http://www.crookedpint.com/gift-cards/

Doolittles Woodfire Grill: Buy $100, get $20

http://www.doolittles.com/

Famous Dave’s: Spend $25, Get $5 bonus card (January-February 2020)

https://www.famousdaves.com/gift-cards

Green Mill: Buy $100, Get $20

http://www.greenmill.com/gift-cards

Hooters: Buy $25 get $5 bonus (redeemable through 2/28/19, in-store only)

https://giftcards.hooters.com/Default.aspx?id=643

Leeann Chin: Buy $25, Get $5; Buy $40, Get $10 voucher (in-store only, use voucher in Jan.)

http://www.leeannchin.com/gift_cards.php

Outback: Spend $100, get $20 (good January – February 10, 2020

http://www.outback.com/gift-card/

Papa Johns: Buy $25, get a free large 1-topping pizza (expires 1/25/19)

www.papajohns.com

Pei Wei Asian Diner: Buy $50, get a $10 bonus card (valid 11/11/18-1/4/19)

www.peiwei.com

P.F. Chang’s: Buy $100, get $20 bonus card valid 1/1-3/31/19

www.pfchangs.com

Pizza Ranch: Buy $50, get $5 free in January 2020

www.pizzaranch.com

Potbelly Sandwich Shop: Buy $25, get a free sandwich card. Offer valid through 12/31

www.potbelly.com

Red Lobster: Buy $50, get a $10 bonus coupon or a free appetizer (valid January 2020)

https://www.redlobster.com/gift-cards

Redstone American Grill: Buy $100, get free $25 reward card

www.redstonegrill.com

Smashburger: Buy $25, Get $5 in Smash Cash for every $25 gift card purchased through 12/31 (Smash Cash valid January 2020)

www.smashburger.com

TGIFridays: Spend $25 get $5 bonus

http://www.tgifridays.com/giftcards