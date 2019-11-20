It’s the best time of the year if you’re looking for a great deal on restaurant gift cards. Spend $100, get $20. Spend $100, get $25. Spend $25, get $5. It’s the perfect way to say “thank you” to coworkers, or your babysitter, or a great gift for family and friends.
I’ve compiled a list of the currently active Best Restaurant Gift Card Deals for Minneapolis, St. Paul, and the suburbs. Because deals keep getting announced, bookmark this page, and I’ll keep updating it throughout the 2019 Holiday Season. Most of these gift card deals can be redeemed at the online link, but some are in-store only.
If you know of other deals that should be on the list, send me an email.
Restaurant Groups
Axel’s Bonfire: Buy $100, get $30
http://bonfirewoodfirecooking.com/product-category/gift-cards/
Blue Plate Restaurant Group: Spend $100, get $25 bonus card (Jan-March 2020)
In-person at Mercury Dining Room, Freehouse, Edina Grill, Highland Grill, Longfellow Grill, 3 Squares Restaurant, Groveland Tap, Bottle Rocket, The Lowry
http://www.blueplaterestaurantco.com/gift-cards/
Broadway Pizza: Buy $50, Get a free $10 gift voucher
www.broadwaypizzampls.com
Cara Irish Pubs: Kieran’s Irish Pub, The Local, The Liffey. Buy $100, Get $50
https://carairishpubs.myguestaccount.com/guest/egift?ic=eG1%20
Craft & Crew Hospitality: Stanley’s NE Bar Room, The Howe Daily Kitchen & Bar, PUB 819, The Bar Draft House (Hastings), Al’s Place (speakeasy). Buy $100 get a $25 bonus card; Buy $50, Get $10 bonus card (bonus cards valid Dec. 26- April 15)
http://craftncrew.com/gift-cards/
CRAVE: Buy $100, get $25
http://craveamerica.com/gift-cards/
D’Amico Restaurants: Buy $100 get $20
D’Amico & Sons, Café Lurcat, Campiello, The Brooklyn, Bushel & Peck
https://damicogiftcards.com/
Hemisphere Restaurants: Spend $25, Get $5 ($100 – get $25)
Mission American, Atlas Grill, Good to Go, Tavern Grill (Arden Hills, Edina, Blaine, Woodbury, Fargo)
http://www.hrprestaurants.com/shop/
IBH (Irish Born Hospitality): Buy $100 Get $20
O’Donovan’s Pub and Lola’s on the Lake
Jester Concepts: Buy $100, get $25 bonus card (used in 2020)
Borough/Parlor, Monello/Constantine, Mercado
http://jesterconcepts.com/gift-cards/
Lettuce Entertain You Restaurant Group: Spend $100, Get $25 (January 2- April 15, 2020)
Big Bowl, Wildfire, Twin City Grill, Tucci Italian (Edina, Minnetonka)
http://www.leye.com/gift-cards
Parasole Restaurants: $100 for them, $25 for you
Manny’s, Burger Jones, Chino Latino, Salut, Pittsburgh Blue, Good Earth, W Hotel Restaurants, Field Day
https://store.parasole.com/collections/holiday-gift-cards/products/holiday-gift-card-ornaments
Morrissey Restaurant Group: $100 gift card, 5 $20 promo gift cards
St. Paul Grill, Pazzaluna, Tria, M St. Cafe, Lobby Bar at St. Paul Hotel, Kendall’s Tavern
http://www.stpaulgrill.com/store/results/
Local Restaurants
6 Smith: Buy $100, get $25
In person or by phone 952-698-7900
7th Street Social: Buy $50, Get $10; Buy $100, Get $25
In person or phone: 2176 7th St., West St. Paul, MN 55116 [651-330-4688]
Baja Haus: Buy $100, Get $20 bonus card
www.bajahaus.com
Barrio: Buy $100, Get $25 (in-store only)
www.barriotequila.com
Bennett’s Chop And Railhouse: buy $100 and get $25. Buy 50 and get $10.
http://www.bennettschopandrailhouse.com/
Birch’s On The Lake: Buy $100, Get $20
www.birchsonthelake.com
Birchwood Cafe: Buy $100, Get $20 (good Jan-March 2020)
www.birchwoodcafe.com
Broders’ Pasta Bar, Terzo and Cucina: Buy $100, Get $20
http://store.broders.com/categories/Gift-Card/
BLVD Kitchen & Bar: Buy $100, Get $25
In person at http://www.blvdkitchen.com/
Burger Burger: Buy $100, Get $25
In person at MOA only, http://eatburgerburger.com/
Cafe Ena/Costa Blanca/La Fresca/Rincon 38: Buy $100, Get $20
http://www.cafeenampls.com/
Can Can Wonderland: Buy $50, get $10; Buy $100, get $25
https://www.cancanwonderland.com/
Chianti Grill: Buy $100, Get $25
https://easysecurecheckout.com/chianti/giftcards.cfm
ChopHouse Bloomington: Buy $100, Get $25
www.bloomingtonchophouse.com
Ciatti’s Ristorante:Buy $100 get 10 percent off, buy $200 get 15 percent off, Buy $500 get 20 percent off
www.ciattisristorante.com
CoV Wayzata: Buy $100, Get $20 Bonus (valid only Jan-May 1, 2020)
http://www.covwayzata.com/holiday-gift-cards/
Davanni’s: Buy $25, Get $5 bonus card (valid Jan-March 2020)
https://www.davannis.com/gift-cards/
Dixies/Emmett’s/Saji-ya St. Paul: Buy $100, Get $20 free
http://www.dixiesongrand.com/shop/
Domacin Restaurant Stillwater: Buy $100, Get $20 free
www.domacinwinebar.com
Eastside: Buy $100 gift card, get $25 bonus card + $25 brunch card
https://eastsidempls.com/giftcards/
Fogo de Chao: Buy $125, get a $25 bonus card (redeemable Jan-March, 2020)
https://giftcard.fogodechao.com/
Foxy Falafel: Buy $100, Get $25 free
In store only at 791 Raymond Ave. St. Paul, MN 55114
www.foxyfalafel.com
Granite City Food & Brewery: Buy $25, Get a $5 Bonus Gift Card
www.gcfb.net
Gianni’s Steakhouse: Buy $100, Get $20 free
https://www.giannis-steakhouse.com/home
Grand Cafe: Buy $100 get $25 Grand Cafe bonus PLUS $25 brunch card for Eastside
https://www.grandcafemn.com/gift-certificates
Harriet’s Inn: Buy $100 get $20 (valid Jan-Feb 2020)
http://www.harrietsinn.com/gift-cards/
Hello Pizza : Buy $25, Get A Free Slice (In store only)
3904 Sunnyside Rd, Edina, MN 55424
Hell’s Kitchen: Buy $25, Get $5
https://www.hellskitcheninc.com/gift-cards
The Herkimer Pub & Brewery: Buy $50, Get a $15 gift card for free
www.theherkimer.com
Jax Café: Buy $150, Get $30 bonus card (valid in 2020)
www.jaxcafe.com
Joe Senser’s: Buy $50 get $10 free
In-person at Roseville and Bloomington locations
Kieran’s Irish Pub: Buy $100, Get $50
http://www.kierans.com/
Kincaid’s: Buy $100, Get $20 bonus card (Jan-March 2020)
http://www.kincaids.com/giftcards.php
La Voya Brasserie or Bradstreet Crafthouse at Intercontinental MSP Airport: Buy $100, Get $20 bonus
At Hotel Only https://www.intercontinentalmsp.com/dine/la-voya
Lela: Buy $100, Get 1 night stay at Sheraton Bloomington (Thu-Sun nights in 2020)
Must buy in person www.lelarestaurant.com
The Liffey: Buy $100, Get $50
http://theliffey.com/
Lindey’s Prime Steak House: Buy $100, Get $20
www.theplaceforsteak.com
The Local: Buy $100, Get $50
http://the-local.com/
http://www.Lucky’s 13 Pub: Buy $50, Get $10
http://www.luckys13pub.com/
The Malt Shop: Buy $50, Get a $5 bonus card
www.themaltshoprestaurant.com
Meritage: Buy $100, Get $20
https://squareup.com/market/meritage-3
Mercy Restaurant: Buy $100, get $25
https://www.mercympls.com/
Masu Sushi & Robata: Buy $100, Get $25
In store all 3 locations
Mill Valley Kitchen: Buy $100, get $25
http://www.millvalleykitchen.com/gift-certificates/
Murray’s Restaurant: Buy $100, get $25
http://www.murraysrestaurant.com/gift-cards.html
Ninetwentyfive, Wayzata: Buy $100, get $25 (for use January 1 – March 31, 2020)
https://ninetwentyfive.com/giftcards/
Nonna Rossa: Buy $50, Get $10 promotional gift certificate
http://www.nonnarosaswinebar.com/productinfo_v3.aspx?productid=GIFT-CARD
Oceanaire: Buy $100, get $20 (for use Jan-May 2020)
http://www.theoceanaire.com/GiftCards.aspx
Original Pancake House: Buy $50 get $10; buy $100 get $25
www.ophmn.com
Park Tavern: Buy $100 Get $50
In person at http://parktavern.net/
Pizza Luce: Spend $100 get $25
https://pizzaluce.com/
Pizzeria Lola: Buy $100, Get $20
http://www.pizzerialola.com/
Prima Restaurant: Spend $100, get $20
http://primampls.com/promotions/
Primo Plates & Pours (Prior Lake): Spend $100, Get $25; Spend $50 get $10
In person at www.primolonglake.com
Porterhouse: Spend $100, Get $25
https://easysecurecheckout.com/chianti/giftcards.cfm
Punch Pizza: Buy a $30 Gift Card, get a FREE Margherita or Napoli Pizza – NO Limit! Through 12/31.
http://punchpizza.corecommerce.com/Gift-Card-p21.html
Red Cow: Buy $50, Get $15 bonus card (valid Jan. 1 – March 31, 2020)
https://redcowmn.com/shop/
Rudy’s Redeye Grill: Buy $100, Get $20
In person http://www.rudysredeye.com/fnimall/gift_certificates.phtml
Sample Room: Spend $100, Get $26
http://the-sample-room.com/sample-gift-cards
Sea Change: Buy $100, get $20
In person: http://seachangempls.com/
Smack Shack: Buy $100, get $25 free
In-store (Bonus card valid Jan 2, 2020- February 28,2020)
Sweet Pea’s Public House: Buy $100 get $20 (valid Jan-Feb 2020)
http://www.sweetpeaspub.com/gift-cards/
Smokey’s Pub ‘n Grill: Buy $100, Get $20
http://smokeyspubngrill.net/onlinestore
Sunshine Factory Bar and Grill
Buy $100 get $25 in bonus card (use after January 1, no expiration)
www.esunshinefactory.com
Surly Brewing Co.: Buy $50, get $15 (bonus valid Jan. 2 – March 31)
https://surlybrewing.com/
Tilia: Buy $100 Get $25
In-person https://www.tiliampls.com/
Union: Buy $100, get $25.
In person at http://unionmpls.com/
Vanilla Bean Restaurant (Two Harbors, MN): Buy $100, Get $25; $50 get $10; $25 get $5
http://www.thevanillabean.com/product/vanilla-bean-gift-certificates/
Victor’s on Water: Buy $100, get $20
In person http://victorsonwaterstreet.com/
Yard House: Buy $50, get $10 bonus
http://www.yardhouse.com/gift-cards
Yarusso-Bros. Italian Restaurant: Buy $100 in gift certificates, get $10 in gift certificates free
www.yarussos.com
Vivo in Apple Valley (formerly Enjoy!): Buy $100, get $20
http://vivomn.com/vivo-gift-cards/
Zen Box Izakaya: Spend $100, Get $25 (good in Jan 2020)
http://www.zenboxizakaya.com/
National Chains
Applebee’s: Buy $50 get $10
http://applebees.com/gift-cards
Bakers Square: Buy $25 get $5
http://www.bakerssquare.com/giftcards/
Benihana: Buy $50, get a $10 bonus card (valid 1/2-3/31/19)
www.benihana.com
Biaggi’s: Buy $100, get a free $15 Holiday Bonus Award Card (valid 1/1-3/31/19)
www.biaggis.com
Buca: Spend $50, get $10 (good Jan. 2016-Feb. 2020)
http://www.bucadibeppo.com/gift-cards/
Capital Grille: Buy $500, get $50
https://gift.thecapitalgrille.com/giftcard/
Crooked Pint Ale House: Buy $100 get $20 (valid Jan-Feb 2020)
http://www.crookedpint.com/gift-cards/
Doolittles Woodfire Grill: Buy $100, get $20
http://www.doolittles.com/
Famous Dave’s: Spend $25, Get $5 bonus card (January-February 2020)
https://www.famousdaves.com/gift-cards
Green Mill: Buy $100, Get $20
http://www.greenmill.com/gift-cards
Hooters: Buy $25 get $5 bonus (redeemable through 2/28/19, in-store only)
https://giftcards.hooters.com/Default.aspx?id=643
Leeann Chin: Buy $25, Get $5; Buy $40, Get $10 voucher (in-store only, use voucher in Jan.)
http://www.leeannchin.com/gift_cards.php
Outback: Spend $100, get $20 (good January – February 10, 2020
http://www.outback.com/gift-card/
Papa Johns: Buy $25, get a free large 1-topping pizza (expires 1/25/19)
www.papajohns.com
Pei Wei Asian Diner: Buy $50, get a $10 bonus card (valid 11/11/18-1/4/19)
www.peiwei.com
P.F. Chang’s: Buy $100, get $20 bonus card valid 1/1-3/31/19
www.pfchangs.com
Pizza Ranch: Buy $50, get $5 free in January 2020
www.pizzaranch.com
Potbelly Sandwich Shop: Buy $25, get a free sandwich card. Offer valid through 12/31
www.potbelly.com
Red Lobster: Buy $50, get a $10 bonus coupon or a free appetizer (valid January 2020)
https://www.redlobster.com/gift-cards
Redstone American Grill: Buy $100, get free $25 reward card
www.redstonegrill.com
Smashburger: Buy $25, Get $5 in Smash Cash for every $25 gift card purchased through 12/31 (Smash Cash valid January 2020)
www.smashburger.com
TGIFridays: Spend $25 get $5 bonus
http://www.tgifridays.com/giftcards
