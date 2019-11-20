Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Bloomington police say three people are in custody in connection to the disappearance of 29-year-old William Albrecht — which is now being called a homicide investigation.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Bloomington police say three people are in custody in connection to the disappearance of 29-year-old William Albrecht — which is now being called a homicide investigation.
Albrecht was last seen at a residence on the 1500 block of East 87th Street early last Friday morning.
Bloomington and Minneapolis police jointly executed a search warrant at the residence Tuesday afternoon, where they arrested a 31-year-old woman. Police then arrested two Bloomington men — ages 32 and 26 — on Wednesday.
Investigators say all three were present at the residence on the day Albrecht was last seen. All three are currently in Bloomington’s jail.
Anyone with information on this case is urged to call Bloomington Police at 952-563-4900.
You must log in to post a comment.