Cass County Sheriff's Office, Death Investigation

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a 19-year-old man was found dead Monday evening.

Authorities say deputies responded around 6 p.m. to a home in the City of Cass Lake. Upon arrival, deputies located a deceased male at the residence.

Investigators say homicide is suspected. An autopsy is scheduled with the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The investigation is ongoing.

No additional information is available at this time.

