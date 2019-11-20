MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The teen charged with killing a popular artist in North Minneapolis will stand trial as an adult.
Demetrius Wynne will turn 19 on Thursday, but he was just 14 when police say he killed Susan Spiller at her home during a burglary.
Police believe he broke into Spiller’s north Minneapolis home and violently attacked and killed her in 2015. Recently, they were able to link fingerprints left at a different, unrelated crime scene to her death.
On Wednesday, a Hennepin County District Court Judge ordered Wynne stand trial as an adult.
“We appreciate Judge Bransford’s decision and believe it is the correct one to protect public safety,” Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said. “This was a home burglary and brutal killing and by no stretch of the imagination would two years be sufficient for either punishment or rehabilitation. Now we will focus on proving Mr. Wynne guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.”
Spiller was known for her friendly and loving heart throughout this close knit artist’s community.
