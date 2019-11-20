MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Robbinsdale Area Schools officials say a fight between a student and staff member was recorded by another student and posted to social media.
In a note sent to parents Wednesday, Armstrong High School Principal Erick Norby says the physical altercation occurred Wednesday.
“Upon being notified, building administration, along with district officials, immediately began an investigation. Upon conclusion of the investigation, we will follow appropriate district policies,” Norby said.
Due to privacy laws, no further information about the altercation has been released.
“Please continue to speak with your student about making good choices and engaging in appropriate social media use. Thank you for continuing to support our efforts to ensure a safe and supportive school environment,” Norby said.
Plymouth police confirmed the incident took place. Officers are conducting interviews and reviewing video of the incident. This is an active investigation.
.@PlymouthMNPD confirms a student and staff member at Armstrong High School got into a physical altercation today.
The incident was recorded by another student and posted on social media. @WCCO #wcco pic.twitter.com/3SAsV3lcuP
— Mary McGuire (@mcguirereports) November 20, 2019
Armstrong High School is located at 10635 36th Avenue North in Plymouth.
