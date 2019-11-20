Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — St. Cloud Police are investigating after a former employee allegedly stole more than $100,000 from the student activities account at Tech High School.
Police say the school district discovered “significant discrepancies” when conducting a recent fiscal year-end review of their accounts.
An independent audit was executed, and police say that’s when they found credible evidence that a former employee had taken the money over the course of the last two years.
Police are now pursuing felony-level theft charges. The identity of the former employee was not released.
The school district was insured for theft, but the insurance deductible is $2,500.
