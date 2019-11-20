MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota-based General Mills announced it has achieved its public goal of reducing sodium by 20% across all 10 key U.S. production categories.
In an update to its 2015 voluntary sodium reduction announcement, General Mills says its three remaining key categories – Mexican dinners, ready-to-eat soup and cereal – have now reached the 20% sodium reduction goal.
In 2010, the company announced its pledge to reduce sodium by 20% in 10 key U.S. product categories. By 2015, sodium in seven of 10 categories were reduced by 20%.
The 10 key categories include cereals, dry dinners, frozen pizza, Mexican dinners, refrigerated dough products, savory snacks, canned vegetables, side dishes, soups and variety baking mixes.
“We are making clear progress in becoming a more consumer-connected General Mills as evidenced by our continued work and commitment to sodium reduction,” Tom Hockenberry, senior director of General Mills’ Innovation, Technology & Quality team, said. “As we continue on this journey, we have actively invested – and will continue to do so – in developing the advanced technical solutions that will be required to achieve additional sodium reductions.”
According to General Mills, in addition to reducing sodium, the company has also continued to improve the nutrient density of its products over time by “increasing nutrients such as whole grain, fiber, vitamins and minerals across food groups, all while ensuring great taste.”
General Mills’ headquarters is located in Golden Valley.
You must log in to post a comment.