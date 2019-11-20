MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – State health officials say a caregiver at a Twin Cities memory care facility is to blame in connection to a fall over the summer that led to a resident’s death.
In a report released this week, the Minnesota Department of Health says that neglect was substantiated at Emerald Crest in Minnetonka.
Investigators say a caregiver there was responsible for maltreatment on July 11 when she fell asleep on her shift and the resident in her care fell and broke her femur. The resident, who had Alzheimer’s and a history of getting up in the night, died 19 days later, from complications from the fracture.
A statement from Augustana Care, which runs Emerald Crest and other memory care facilities, says that the caregiver was fired.
“This tragedy affected everyone at Emerald Crest and we want to express our deepest sorrow that it happened at all,” the statement said. “Our primary concern is for the resident’s family and for the residents we serve. Their safety and wellbeing is our highest priority.”
The company says that since the incident it’s reviewed its safety policies and procedures and retrained staff members.
