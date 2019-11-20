LEAP! 2020: Feeding Native Families, Empowering Native Youth
March 16, 2020
5pm to 8:30pm
The Metropolitan
5418 Wayzata Blvd
Golden Valley, MN 55416
Tickets are $50
LEAP: Feeding Native Families, Empowering Native Youth, is the Division of Indian Work’s annual fundraiser to support its Horizons Unlimited (HU) Food Shelf and Youth Leadership Development Program (YLDP). HU has provided food for the Twin Cities American Indian community since 1952 and remains the only culturally-sensitive food shelf serving the west metro American Indian population; YLDP has worked to empower American Indian youth since 1980.
LEAP event highlights include live entertainment, a silent auction, live auction, delicious appetizers by D’Amico Catering, and a cash bar. Proceeds raised during the evening will support food shelf and youth program costs. Last year we raised more than $75,000! We invite you to be part of an amazing event filled with laughter, friendly bidding competitions, and a common purpose—helping to provide services to the Twin Cities Native American community.
For more information about LEAP! and the Division of Indian Work or to purchase tickets, please visit our website at: diw-mn.org/leap
