Filed Under:Bicyclist Killed, Downtown Minneapolis, Local TV, Minneapolis News, Minneapolis Police

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police say a bicyclist was hit and killed by a semi truck late Wednesday afternoon in downtown Minneapolis.

It happened at 4:15 p.m. on the 1200 block of Linden Avenue West. Police say the truck and the bicycle were both traveling in the same direction, when the truck made a right turn. The man who was riding the bicycle then went under the truck.

Police are investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back to WCCO.com for further updates.

Comments